Fintech Spark Change secures GBP 3.5 mln funding led by Barclays

FinLab EOS VC Fund (a partnership with Block.one and FinLab) and Solactive are also participants in the investment round. Other investors in the current and previous rounds include Techstars, Swing Ventures, Librae Holdings. For investment managers, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) strategies have been important areas for growth in recent years despite a lack of clear consensus on definitions and industry standards. ESG funds attracted USD 45.6 billion inflows in Q1 2020, according to AltFi.
Spark Change’s platform provides investors with direct exposure to the value of physical carbon emission allowances. The firm says it is seeing increased demand from institutional portfolio managers looking hedge exposure to carbon-intensive investments or meet ESG benchmarks.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions