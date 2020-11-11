|
Fintech Spark Change secures GBP 3.5 mln funding led by Barclays

Wednesday 11 November 2020 14:08 CET | News

UK-based fintech Spark Change, designed to help institutional investment in green financial products, has obtained a GBP 3.5 million funding round led by Barclays, according to AltFi

FinLab EOS VC Fund (a partnership with Block.one and FinLab) and Solactive are also participants in the investment round. Other investors in the current and previous rounds include Techstars, Swing Ventures, Librae Holdings. For investment managers, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) strategies have been important areas for growth in recent years despite a lack of clear consensus on definitions and industry standards.  ESG funds attracted USD 45.6 billion inflows in Q1 2020, according to AltFi

Spark Change’s platform provides investors with direct exposure to the value of physical carbon emission allowances.  The firm says it is seeing increased demand from institutional portfolio managers looking hedge exposure to carbon-intensive investments or meet ESG benchmarks.


