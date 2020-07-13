Sections
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Fintech Lanistar secures EUR 16.5 mln in funding round

Tuesday 14 July 2020 13:48 CET | News

UK-based finance management company Lanistar has raised EUR 16.5 million from Milaya Capital to help support its commercial launch.

The investment sees Milaya Capital gain a 10% stake in the company at a valuation of EUR 16.5 million.

According to Bdaily, the investment will help Lanistar grow its operational and customer support teams and scale it towards its product launch. The company employs 45 full time staff and has plans to grow a 150-person support team in Greece. It has also recently announced partnerships with organisations such as Mastercard and Jumio.


