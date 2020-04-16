Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fintech company daVinci Payments rolls out new SaaS platform

Thursday 23 April 2020 14:38 CET | News

daVinci Payments, a US-based Fintech has introduced a software as a service (SaaS) platform called the Brand Accelerator.

The Brand Accelerator aims to increase customer experience for those brands that are losing opportunities due to physical marketing experience unavailability, according to crowdfundinsider.com. 

DaVinci Payments’ product will assist businesses by delivering or processing digital payments with branded and educational videos, behavioural triggered purchase and referral offers, enrolment in loyalty, product registration and email programs.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: daVinci Payments, SaaS platform, fintech company, US, United States, Brand Accelerator, customer experience, physical marketing experience, digital payments, behavioural triggered purchase, referral offer, enrolment in loyalty, email program, product registration
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like