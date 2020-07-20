Sections
FINTAINIUM inks payments partnership with Bill2Pay

Monday 20 July 2020 14:08 CET | News

Cloud-based financial automation workflow management platform FINTAINIUM has joined forces with payments solution provider Bill2Pay.

The tie-up aims to boost automation, including integration of reimbursement and escheatment solutions for utilities, insurance firms as well as government agencies.

By enabling iterative negotiation capability between a payor and payee, FINTAINIUM’s PLATFORM is said to facilitate quick settlement of an AP/AR transaction.

It allows billers and payers to control payments by providing access to multiple payment methods and payment solution providers.

FINTAINIUM Solutions are provided through a SaaS-delivery model. It enables clients to select how and when they want to send and receive payments through integration with existing or legacy accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.



More: Link


