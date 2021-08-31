Fino Payments Bank to merge its holding company

The process would begin once Fino completes its proposed IPO by December 2021, according to Economic Times. Fino filed its DHRC with SEBI in August 2021. The finance bank may also give partial exits to some of its early investors via the IPO.
With the payment bank expected to launch its IPO by the end of 2021, some of the investors in the bank may sell a part of their stake via the Rs1500 crore IPO. The current investors at Fino are Blackstone, Bharat Petroleum, Intel, IFC, and ICICI Bank to name a few.
Fino offers a range of financial products and services primarily in the digital space including current accounts and savings accounts, issuance of debit card and related transactions, facilitating domestic remittances, Open Banking functionality, withdrawing and depositing cash, and cash management services (CMS).
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions