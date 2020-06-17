Sections
News

FIME acquires CETECOM Payment activities in the US

Wednesday 17 June 2020 13:53 CET | News

Payments testing and consultancy company FIME has announced its acquisition of CETECOM US’s payment activities. 

FIME’s services will enable the US payment ecosystem to define, design, deliver and test new digital payments products.

The acquisition sees payment experts and testing equipment incorporated into FIME’s existing San Jose testing and consultancy offerings. The combined teams will support the acceleration of digital payment technologies in the US from authentication solutions around biometrics and EMV 3DS, through to card, mobile and softPOS contactless payments.


