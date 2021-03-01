|
News

Fidor Solutions signs partnership with SIA

Monday 1 March 2021 13:57 CET | News

Germany-based fintech Fidor Solutions, a subsidiary of Sopra Banking Software, has partnered with SIA to launch its instant payments service, ‘SIA EasyWay’, in Germany and in other European countries.

Fidor Solutions now allows European financial institutions and their customers to send and receive instant payments for a maximum amount currently set at EUR 100,000 per individual transaction, in line with the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme of the European Payments Council (EPC).

The ‘SIA EasyWay’ platform operates as a ‘hub’, integrates instant payments with the internal systems of financial institutions. This is made possible through an integrated service between Fidor Solutions and SIA which covers the entire payment value chain: from the order via all the channels used by banks and payment service providers to the handling and processing of transactions.


Keywords: partnership, product launch, instant payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
