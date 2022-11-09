Fexco partners with Cashflows

This partnership sees Cashflows offer new and existing ATM clients the Fexco Treasury DCC solution from launch, potentially connecting to more than 20,000 ATMs across Europe. Fexco’s DCC@ATM solution allows international cardholders to withdraw cash and pay the cost of the transaction in their own currency with full disclosure of the exchange rate and margin.
This in turn can deliver a cost-efficient customisable customer transaction suite to the membership of VISA, Mastercard, Diners, Discover, Union Pay, and JCB schemes. Cashflows can quickly tailor these services for any ATM deployers who are either looking to enter the market or extend their proposition by accepting transactions from all card issuers.
Cashflows’ Banking Identification Number (BIN) sponsorship solution delivers a full service to ATM deployers looking to enter the market or extend their proposition by accepting transactions from all card issuers. This in turn allows companies to process payments through an intermediary that is a direct scheme member, saving on operational costs.
The company’s ATM organisation processes more than 50 million transactions annually, worth more than GBP 1 billion (EUR 1.13 billion). Cashflows is a principal member of Mastercard and Visa, and hold license agreements with American Express, Discover, Union Pay International, and JCB.
Fexco’s officials said that this partnership is a milestone for Fexco as it enables them to rapidly reach a wider market of ATM operators quickly and provides them with the opportunity to deliver the Treasury DCC proposition to as many operators as possible. Therefore, in a rapidly changing ATM sector, they can deploy the DCC solution to over 20,000 customers, but also be a part of the offering from every new ATM deployer coming into the European market, or those seeking extend their proposition by accepting transactions from all card issuers.
Cashflows is a new breed of fintech payments company that facilitates small corporates and SMEs to accept card and digital payments – online, in store, and on the move. Through their own acquiring platform and gateway, Cashflows provides a safe, secure ecosystem for processing payments right across Europe. Cashflows products and services are built with new technology and the future in mind, always to meet the specific needs of partners and customers.
