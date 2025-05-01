Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Fasten launches auto rewards card for drivers and dealers

Thursday 1 May 2025 13:14 CET | News

Fasten has introduced the Fasten Rewards Visa Card, a new auto rewards credit card designed to offer consumers savings on essential car-related expenses while providing dealerships with a loyalty and retention tool.

Car-related expenses remain one of the highest non-discretionary costs for Americans, with average annual spending exceeding USD 12,000 per vehicle. The Fasten Rewards Visa Card aims to transform these recurring costs into tangible rewards. Cardholders can earn:

  • 3x points on purchases at featured merchants known as Fasten Partners;

  • 2x points on auto loans, leases, and insurance payments;

  • 2x points on all automotive category purchases;

  • 1x point on all other transactions.

These points can be redeemed for statement credits, retail gift cards, or travel, making the card a flexible tool for both automotive and everyday spending. The card has no annual fee and is accepted globally wherever Visa is accepted, with both digital and physical formats available.

Improving car ownership and dealer loyalty

The Fasten Rewards program is designed not only for consumers but also for dealers. Participating dealerships can offer accelerated points and exclusive discounts to cardholders. This benefit encourages repeat visits, higher satisfaction scores, and the opportunity to increase OEM incentive eligibility.

Fasten launches auto rewards card for car owners and dealers

By integrating loyalty-driven incentives directly into the vehicle ownership cycle, dealers can improve the customer experience and differentiate themselves in a competitive automotive market.

With US auto loan debt surpassing USD 1.62 trillion, Fasten positions its card as a way to alleviate some of the financial strain associated with car ownership. By rewarding routine purchases such as gas, tolls, tune-ups, and insurance, the company aims to create a more rewarding and sustainable ownership experience.

Changing dealership landscape

The launch of the Fasten Rewards Visa Card comes at a time when dealerships are actively seeking new ways to retain customers and improve the buying experience. By integrating a loyalty program directly tied to vehicle expenses, Fasten offers a distinctive solution that benefits both consumers and automotive businesses.

The Fasten Rewards Visa Card is now available to US consumers, with dealership enrolment in the Fasten Partner program already underway.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, credit card, financial services, financial institutions, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Fasten Rewards
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Fasten Rewards

|
Discover all the Company news on Fasten Rewards and other articles related to Fasten Rewards in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like