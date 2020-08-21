Facebook pushes for data portability legislation

Facebook has pushed for legislation that enables users to transfer photos and videos to a rival tech platform.
The company sent its intention to the Federal Trade Commission ahead of a hearing on the topic on September 22, 2020. Data portability has become a key part of the antitrust debate in the US and Europe.
In April 2020, Facebook allowed users in the US and Canada to transfer photos and videos to Alphabet-owned Google Photos for the first time. According to Reuters, this move is likely to help the company respond to US regulators and lawmakers, who are investigating its competitive practices and allegations it has stifled competition.
Facebook supports a portability bill already doing the rounds in Congress called the Access Act from Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Mark Warner, and Republican senator Josh Hawley. Facebook is also seeking regulatory guidance, in the form of an independent body or regulator, in answering policy questions and helping them address liability issues tied to portability.
Facebook developed its data portability tool as a member of the Data Transfer Project. The project was formed to allow web users to easily move their data between online service providers whenever they want. It counts Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Apple among its contributors.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions