Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

F1 Payments, Cross River, and RS2 partner to offer payment processing services

Wednesday 17 June 2020 13:06 CET | News

Payments technology provider F1 Payments, Cross River Bank (“Cross River”) and could payments platform RS2 Software have partnered to deliver payment processing services throughout North America. 

F1 Payments will use RS2’s global processing platform and Cross River’s sponsorship service to process payments for physical and virtual businesses. Merchants gain access to products and services with capabilities that drive payments, giving them the ability to optimize customer experiences and minimize the time, effort and costs associated with managing their payments. 

This partnership expands Cross River’s offerings to include traditional merchant acquiring. The partnership represents a key milestone for RS2 as well, with the company launching F1 Payments as its first merchant acquiring processing partner in the US. 

The first business to benefit from the three-way partnership is US-based Rye Bar RyeontheRoad.com, a mobile craft cocktail service company.  


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: F1 Payments, Cross River, RS2, payment processing, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: North America
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like