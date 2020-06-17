F1 Payments, Cross River, and RS2 partner to offer payment processing services

F1 Payments will use RS2’s global processing platform and Cross River’s sponsorship service to process payments for physical and virtual businesses. Merchants gain access to products and services with capabilities that drive payments, giving them the ability to optimize customer experiences and minimize the time, effort and costs associated with managing their payments.
This partnership expands Cross River’s offerings to include traditional merchant acquiring. The partnership represents a key milestone for RS2 as well, with the company launching F1 Payments as its first merchant acquiring processing partner in the US.
The first business to benefit from the three-way partnership is US-based Rye Bar RyeontheRoad.com, a mobile craft cocktail service company.
