|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Eurocard to roll out Cardlay's automated VAT reclaim solution

Thursday 21 January 2021 14:08 CET | News

Sweden-based card company Eurocard has announced that they will roll out Vattax, the automated VAT reclaiming solution provided by the Denmark-based fintech Cardlay, to SMEs across the Nordic region.

Vattax has been developed by Cardlay in partnership with PwC’s VAT department. Initially, the solution was launched exclusively in Denmark at the end of 2019. At that point, Cardlay and SEB Kort, which operates Eurocard, engaged in a Nordic cooperation to develop a white label solution for expense management – of which Vattax is also a part.

Rolling out the automated VAT reclaim solution to the entire Nordics region is the next step in the partnership, which is particularly targeted at SMEs that either miss out on or give lower priority to claiming EU VAT refunds due to lack of knowledge and resources.

According to the company, Cardlay’s VAT reclaim solution is AI-based and aims to help SMEs reclaim foreign VAT automatically. VAT is traditionally a cost accumulated by small Danish enterprises from business trips around the European countries, as the EU VAT reclaim process is too time-consuming and complicated.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Eurocard, SEB Kort, Cardlay, Nordics, Europe, VAT, automation, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like