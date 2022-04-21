|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Equifax and Fiserv to augment ecommerce with data

Thursday 21 April 2022 13:40 CET | News

US-based data analytics company Equifax has teamed up with payments provider Fiserv to deliver data-driven insights for the digital economy.

Equifax and Fiserv are targeting late 2022 to deploy joint commercial solutions that leverage new analytics to help strengthen business verification, accelerate account acquisition, and enhance risk assessment for small-to-medium sized businesses. The two companies plan to expand innovation efforts into the consumer ecosystem in the future.

Equifax representatives stated that that more data enables better decisions. They are energised about partnering with Fiserv to expand their differentiated data assets, leveraging Equifax’s Cloud capabilities to deliver insights at a greater velocity. In a digital economy, speed matters. To keep up, organisations have to be able to leverage real-time data insights to help them say 'yes' to more customers with increased speed and confidence.

The integration of Fiserv information with Equifax differentiated data and solutions will enable analytics that can help increase the predictiveness of business credit scores and help support smarter growth through new prospect identification, cash flow trends, propensity to spend models, and share-of-wallet analysis.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, data analytics, SMEs, Fiserv, cloud services
Categories: Payments General
Companies: Equifax, Fiserv
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

Equifax

|

Fiserv

|
Discover all the Company news on Equifax and other articles related to Equifax in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like