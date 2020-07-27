Sections
News

Equifax acquires Ansonia Credit Data

Monday 27 July 2020 13:03 CET | News

US-based consumer credit reporting agency Equifax has acquired Ansonia Credit Data, a provider of business credit data.

 

Ansonia Credit Data is used by financial institutions and other businesses used in the transportation and logistics industry. Equifax will integrate the data into PayNet, a company that provides credit and analytics on small and medium enterprises as part of the Equifax United States Information Solutions unit at the company.

Ansonia, which launched in 2006, covers 7 million businesses across more than 140 industries. The database completes updates to 25 million accounts, with more than USD 700 billion in trade accounts receivable data.


More: Link


