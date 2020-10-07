|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

EMQ launches high value cross-border settlements in Japan

Wednesday 7 October 2020 12:02 CET | News

EMQ, a global financial settlement network, has launched its high transaction value cross-border settlements in Japan.

This enables global businesses to send a maximum of JPY 30 million directly into local banks. 

Already live in Japan, the expanded payments capabilities further allow EMQ to streamline and process international payments for businesses anywhere in the world through one single integration with EMQ Connect API. The API-powered solutions can settle any cross-border transactions and support a multitude of front-end use cases, while enabling global businesses to streamline their workflows.

EMQ’s network spans over 80 global markets throughout Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and North America. EMQ currently offers cross-border payments across China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Philippines, the UK, and 19 markets in Africa, with more markets underway for real-time capabilities by the end of 2020. 

The company is currently licensed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and registered as a Money Service Business in Canada. EMQ was also accepted into Taiwan’s Regulatory Sandbox by the Financial Supervisory Commission in Taiwan.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: EMQ, cross-border settlements, Japan, cross-border payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Japan
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like