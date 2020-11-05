|
EML FINLAB to invest in Hydrogen

Thursday 5 November 2020

EML PAYMENTS has made an initial investment via its FINLAB hub in US-based innovative embedded finance and international payments platform Hydrogen.

The partnership will see the EML and Hydrogen platforms integrate to enable financial and non-financial organisations to offer their customers smart apps linked to physical and virtual payment cards. Hydrogen enables any organisation to offer fintech products or components. Its no-code offering allows organisations with little or no development experience to add fintech products swiftly. 

In addition, its low-code API offering enables organisations to build custom applications on top of its REST-based APIs. This platform provides orchestration, UI, business logic, and data cleansing capabilities, according to the official press release.


Keywords: EML, FINLAB, Hydrogen, payments, investment, partnership, international payments, financial institutions, cards, fintech, API, REST-based
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
