News

Elavon partners with Liberis for the financing and support of SMEs

Tuesday 7 December 2021 13:07 CET | News

Global payments company Elavon has teamed up with embedded finance solutions company Liberis to offer funding for Small-to-Medium-sized enterprises in the UK.

Through the partnership, Elavon’s SME customers will be able to apply for Liberis’ business cash advance for personalised financing based on their projected sales. Funding decisions can be made in 24 hours for GBP 2500 to GBP 300,000. The financing can be paid back at a pre-agreed pace and percentage of their monthly card transactions.

According to Elavon’s July 2021 research with Opayo, 72% of UK small businesses have seen a rise in overall revenue compared to just 46% in April 2021, and despite this progress, many SMEs have faced hurdles to secure the financing they need to grow. According to recent figures by the Federation of Small Businesses, as many as 76% of small businesses are also facing rising operating costs such as utility bills and fuel costs which can be barriers for growth.


Keywords: partnership, embedded finance, funding, SMEs, SME lending
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
Payments & Commerce

