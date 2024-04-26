Subscribe
Elavon and FreedomPay join forces

Friday 26 April 2024 15:17 CET | News

Elavon has announced its expanded collaboration with FreedomPay, which aims to deliver integrated commerce solutions and omni-channel payments technology.

According to the announcement, the partnership intends to deliver solutions to large enterprise merchants across Retail and Hospitality. The agreement pairs Elavon acquiring with FreedomPay commerce technologies to benefit Elavon merchants across Europe, seeking to empower businesses with enhanced payment flexibility and optionality, data security, and an integrated payments technology across both physical and ecommerce channels.

Integrating with the FreedomPay Commerce Platform merges security, identity, payments, loyalty, and advertising with proprietary data driven solutions. 

Merchants can now expect a seamless and consistent payments experience backed by strong data, loyalty, and security. 

About Elavon

Elavon is a global payments company which provides businesses with the technology needed to accept payments from customers. Its platform seeks to make it easier for businesses to get their payment system up and running quickly and securely. 

Elavon Financial Services DAC, trading as Elavon Merchant Services, is a credit institution authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority are available from us on request. 

About FreedomPay 

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. FreedomPay’s technology has been built to deliver solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. 

FreedomPay’s solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative experience on a global scale. 

