ECPA urges action to preserve European payment sovereignty

The report reveals that over 263 million ECS-issued cards were active in 2024, processing a total of 31.5 billion transactions during the year.
The white paper, titled Safeguarding Europe’s Financial Future, places this data within a discussion about European strategic autonomy in payments. It presents ECSs as a cornerstone of regional infrastructure and stresses the importance of reducing reliance on non-European platforms, especially in the context of an unpredictable global environment shaped by geopolitical tensions and shifting policies from international partners.
ECPA’s report urges policymakers across the European Union to adopt measures aimed at preserving regional control over the payments sector. Among the recommendations are the promotion of open European standards and policies that ensure at least one EU-based payment solution is always available to both consumers and businesses. It also calls for regulatory efforts that create a balanced environment for both ECSs and global operators, along with improved mechanisms for infrastructure sharing and cross-border acceptance.
The document supports the European Commission’s emphasis on payments-related strategic autonomy. The timing of the release also coincides with recent public remarks from the President of the European Central Bank, who in April advocated for Europe to move away from reliance on international platforms in favour of domestic alternatives.
Officials from ECPA described ECSs as not only continuing to grow in usage but also playing an important role in protecting Europe’s financial resilience. According to the association, sovereignty over payment systems is directly tied to economic independence. The organisation stated that further cross-border cooperation among domestic schemes, supported by regulators and financial authorities, is necessary to achieve a sustainable, autonomous payment infrastructure across Europe.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions