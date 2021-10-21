|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

eClear partners with TPA Global

Thursday 21 October 2021 14:59 CET | News

Germany-based tax technology specialist eClear has announced becoming part of the network of TPA Global as a ‘VAT Technology Partner’. 

This network is intended to support companies in solving the challenges of finance, taxes and IT. TPA offers access to experts, training courses and events. As a result of the partnership, TPA Global customers now have access to eClear solutions, which automate and simplify VAT tax, customs and payment processes. 

As part of the partnership, eClear will also be part of selected TPA Global events. The two companies already previously worked together in April 2021 as part of the ‘Getting towards an End-to-End Technology Solution on VAT for Europe’ event. At the event, eClear presented its product VATRules, the database for all EU-27 sales tax rates and exceptions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payment processing, mobile payments, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like