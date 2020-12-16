Ebury, mypensionID partner to optimise pensioner payments

mypensionID will now offer its clients services in conjunction with Ebury, a global payments business backed by Santander Bank, that specialises in cross-border financial services and risk management. The partnership will mean that mypensionID clients will be able to receive services for payments made to overseas pensioners from Ebury. It reflects a shared objective in ensuring the best value for pension schemes, ensuring Secure Digital Verification for members, and continued support for pension administrators, according to the official press release.
The partnership follows the successful use of the mypensionID application, which provides a secure method of connecting people with their pensions and ultimately their payments to ensure they are paid securely and promptly to the correct individual. It also reflects the growing trend for fintechs to combine their offerings and improve access to products and service for customers around the world.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions