News

Ebury launches instant payment service

Tuesday 19 May 2020 15:20 CET | News

UK-based global transaction platform Ebury has launched its new feature, ‘Ebury Instant’, which allows clients to make instant payments, regardless of currency.

According to the press release, in case both parties are Ebury clients, payments will arrive in the recipient's account immediately, in the currency in which the funds were sent. 

Regarding the safety aspect, double verification is required before the first payment is made to a new beneficiary, and all payments are checked by Anti-Money Laundering and Screening systems, a service that is automatically activated for all of Ebury’s clients.

Additionally, the service enables clients to accelerate their business operations – for the beneficiary this means immediate cash inflow, while the payer benefits from immediate payment settlement, enabling a streamlined execution of ‘cash in advance’ transactions. 


Keywords: Ebury, product launch, instant payments, Ebury Instant, immediate payment settlement, transactions, Anti-Money Laundering
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
