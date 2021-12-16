EBANX acquires Remessa Online

With the addition of Remessa Online's expertise and technology, EBANX amplifies its payments solutions that connect global enterprise brands of the digital economy and Latin Americans, while creating a powerhouse for cross-border services in the region.
Less than two months ago, EBANX announced the acquisition of Brazil-based Juno, a B2B fintech company that provides billing, payments solutions, and banking services. Also, EBANX recently acquired 30% of the ordinary shares of Brazilian Banco Topazio, a company that provides foreign-exchange operations among other services, to optimise international payment services to its merchants.
The acquisition of Remessa Online comes after EBANX's announcement of a USD 430 million investment raised from Advent International, and investments from Lead Edge, through New York Avenue I LLC, Manzat Inversiones, GHS Holding Ltda, and LTS Liquid Investments LLC.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions