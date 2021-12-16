|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

EBANX acquires Remessa Online

Thursday 16 December 2021 12:00 CET | News

EBANX, a payments platform, has acquired Remessa Online, a fintech that specialises in international remittance services, in a deal valued at USD 229 million.

With the addition of Remessa Online's expertise and technology, EBANX amplifies its payments solutions that connect global enterprise brands of the digital economy and Latin Americans, while creating a powerhouse for cross-border services in the region.

Less than two months ago, EBANX announced the acquisition of Brazil-based Juno, a B2B fintech company that provides billing, payments solutions, and banking services. Also, EBANX recently acquired 30% of the ordinary shares of Brazilian Banco Topazio, a company that provides foreign-exchange operations among other services, to optimise international payment services to its merchants.

The acquisition of Remessa Online comes after EBANX's announcement of a USD 430 million investment raised from Advent International, and investments from Lead Edge, through New York Avenue I LLC, Manzat Inversiones, GHS Holding Ltda, and LTS Liquid Investments LLC. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, remittance, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like