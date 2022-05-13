|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

EBA demands help for Ukrainian refugees with financial services

Friday 29 April 2022 10:32 CET | News

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has called on financial institutions and supervisory authorities to ensure that Ukrainian refugees have access to at least basic financial products and services, Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the publication, financial institutions should provide refugees with an opportunity to open and use basic payment accounts, while complying with their obligations to combat money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism. Financial institutions may apply simplified customer due diligence when registering new individuals or before conducting transactions in cases where the risk of money laundering and terrorist financing is low.

In addition, when connecting clients to a payment account with basic functions, a financial institution may not require a potential client's passport to confirm his identity and rely instead on alternative documentation proving that a potential client is a refugee from Ukraine. Financial institutions may also defer the application for initial customer identification to a later date than is normally required, Interfax-Ukraine concluded.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: EBA, Russia Ukraine War, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Payments General
Companies: European Banking Authority (EBA)
Countries: Europe, Ukraine
This article is part of category

Banking News & Fintech News

::: more

European Banking Authority (EBA)

|
Discover all the Company news on European Banking Authority (EBA) and other articles related to European Banking Authority (EBA) in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like