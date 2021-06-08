DynaPay, Banking Circle to add more currencies for cross-border payments

UK-based DynaPay is an FCA regulated European fintech solutions provider serving ecommerce, travel, and other business clients across the UK and EU/EEA. As a ground-breaking provider of payments infrastructure, Banking Circle is providing DynaPay with Virtual IBAN accounts to enable local payments and collections across borders. By making payments ‘feel local’, Banking Circle is removing the need for DynaPay to have a physical presence in each country in which its customers operate, yet delivers payment costs comparable to those of local banks in the region.
DynaPay is a Payment Facilitator approved by both Visa and Mastercard, offering Payment Accounts with dedicated IBANs for corporate clients and online payment acceptance for EU-based merchants. Utilising the multi-currency banking solution, Banking Circle Virtual IBAN, DynaPay is increasing the currencies available to its corporate clients and reducing the cost of FX.
