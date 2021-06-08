|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

DynaPay, Banking Circle to add more currencies for cross-border payments

Tuesday 8 June 2021 14:41 CET | News

Fintech DynaPay has selected payments specialist Banking Circle to help it deliver payment solutions for SMEs transacting globally and in multiple currencies.

UK-based DynaPay is an FCA regulated European fintech solutions provider serving ecommerce, travel, and other business clients across the UK and EU/EEA. As a ground-breaking provider of payments infrastructure, Banking Circle is providing DynaPay with Virtual IBAN accounts to enable local payments and collections across borders. By making payments ‘feel local’, Banking Circle is removing the need for DynaPay to have a physical presence in each country in which its customers operate, yet delivers payment costs comparable to those of local banks in the region. 

DynaPay is a Payment Facilitator approved by both Visa and Mastercard, offering Payment Accounts with dedicated IBANs for corporate clients and online payment acceptance for EU-based merchants. Utilising the multi-currency banking solution, Banking Circle Virtual IBAN, DynaPay is increasing the currencies available to its corporate clients and reducing the cost of FX.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Banking Circle, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like