|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

DTL Sourcing, PingPong Payments to develop seller-supplier relations worldwide

Tuesday 12 April 2022 14:21 CET | News

Fintech PingPong Payments has partnered with DTL Sourcing to provide businesses with a channel into China for sourcing requirements.

The partnership will leverage DTL's network of over 500 trusted Chinese manufacturers and PingPong's buyer base of customers, to use PingPong's supplier pay function as a solution for buyers and sellers to send and receive funds locally. This partnership seeks to connect manufacturers and merchants around the world, building trusted business relationships, and improving global trade ties.

China's export strength has further accelerated in 2022, as exports grew 16.3% year-on-year, to USD 544.7 billion in the first two months of 2022. Analysts predict 2022 to be decisive for online businesses, and as increasing numbers of buyers look to China for product sourcing, PingPong's supplier pay function seeks to support vendors and manufacturers by executing real-time payment to over 170 countries, according to the press release.

The fintech’s company officials stated that by boosting lucrative access to sellers in China, this partnership allows their buyer base to diversify their supply chain with increased capital controls through instant localised payments. Helping reduce cost of goods resulting from inflation, FX costs passed are down from suppliers and currency fluctuations.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, fintech, ecommerce, instant payments, payment methods
Categories: Payments General
Companies: DTL Sourcing, PingPong Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

DTL Sourcing

|

PingPong Payments

|
Discover all the Company news on DTL Sourcing and other articles related to DTL Sourcing in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like