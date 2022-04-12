DTL Sourcing, PingPong Payments to develop seller-supplier relations worldwide

The partnership will leverage DTL's network of over 500 trusted Chinese manufacturers and PingPong's buyer base of customers, to use PingPong's supplier pay function as a solution for buyers and sellers to send and receive funds locally. This partnership seeks to connect manufacturers and merchants around the world, building trusted business relationships, and improving global trade ties.
China's export strength has further accelerated in 2022, as exports grew 16.3% year-on-year, to USD 544.7 billion in the first two months of 2022. Analysts predict 2022 to be decisive for online businesses, and as increasing numbers of buyers look to China for product sourcing, PingPong's supplier pay function seeks to support vendors and manufacturers by executing real-time payment to over 170 countries, according to the press release.
The fintech’s company officials stated that by boosting lucrative access to sellers in China, this partnership allows their buyer base to diversify their supply chain with increased capital controls through instant localised payments. Helping reduce cost of goods resulting from inflation, FX costs passed are down from suppliers and currency fluctuations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions