News

Dreams, Silverlake Symmetri to launch B2B platform

Monday 18 May 2020 14:52 CET | News

Sweden-based fintech Dreams has partnered with Singapore-based software service provider Silverlake Symmetri to launch a B2B platform.

Dreams is a fintech startup which offers an app that provides services such as savings, investments, paying off debts and financial coaching. Available on both web as well as a mobile app, this platform is live in Norway and Sweden. Silverlake Symmetri is a subsidiary of Silverlake Axis, which provides software solutions and services to the Banking, Insurance, Retail, Government, Payment, and Logistics industries.

The partnership is set to grant consumers access to financial products which will help them keep track of their finances. Consumer demand for personal finance tools has been growing in recent years and is punctuated now by the current global economic uncertainty, according to siliconcanals.com.

More: Link


Keywords: Dreams, Silverlake Symmetri, B2B platform, savings, debt, financial coaching, banking, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
