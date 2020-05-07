Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

dLocal adds Google Pay to local payments methods

Wednesday 29 April 2020 15:04 CET | News

dLocal, a Uruguay-based fintech company specialised in cross-border payments has included Google Pay among its local payment methods' offerings. 

Google Pay is now compatible with dLocal’s payment services for emerging countries, meaning merchants can now accept the digital wallet’s capabilities. Google Pay provides a way to pay online and in stores with credit and debits cards stored in Google accounts. Customers can pay from Android devices, mobile phones, and computers. 

Google Pay for in-store use is currently available in approximately 30 countries, and for online use in approximately 70 countries, including 10 key emerging markets. From helping merchants to reduce cart abandonment to delivering faster checkout, Google Pay continues to show positive outcomes for merchants in both developed and emerging markets, according to the official press release.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: dLocal, Google Pay, Android, digital wallet, online payment, credit card, debit card, mobile payment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like