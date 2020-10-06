|
News

Distribution Finance Capital receives UK bank licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority

Tuesday 6 October 2020 09:35 CET | News

Distribution Finance Capital (DF Capital) has received a full UK banking licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).
DF Capital is a niche lender providing working capital solutions to dealers and manufacturers across the UK. The company was launched in June 2016 and began lending in mid-2017. 

According to AltFi, the company intends to launch a range of digital personal savings products.


Keywords: Distribution Finance Capital, banking, lending, UK, license, working capital, Prudential Regulation Authority
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
