|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Deutsche Bank: stronger growth, tougher politics in Chile, Colombia, Peru in 2022

Thursday 23 December 2021 13:47 CET | News

Deutsche Bank has said that it expects Chile, Colombia, and Peru to outperform the rest of the Latin American region in terms of growth in 2022, according to tradingview.com.

While the three Andean economies also faced inflationary pressures, they were either much softer (in the cases of Colombia and Peru) or had been met with decisive action by the central bank (in the case of Chile), noted Deutsche Bank. Macroeconomic imbalances in Peru and Chile were poised to narrow down in 2022, pointed out the bank.

While Colombia's chronic twin deficit issue was worrisome, in Deutsche Bank's view, the Andean economies were currently facing the most complicated political challenges within Latin America.

The resolution of these ‘events’ (which include the conclusion of the Constitutional re-writing in Chile, Colombia's election, and questions about the likely longevity of President Castillo's government) will be key determinants of these countries' future growth prospects, according to the bank.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Deutsche Bank, digitalisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Peru
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like