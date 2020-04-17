Sections
News

Deutsche Bank launches PromptPay instant payments in Thailand

Friday 17 April 2020 11:49 CET | News

Deutsche Bank’s Bangkok branch has launched a new instant payments service PromptPay in Thailand, reports Electronic Payments International. 

PromptPay is part of a government-led payments modernisation programme aimed at supporting financial inclusion and the roll-out of electronic payments.

As part of the phase one roll-out, the bank will offer its clients instant collections throughout Thailand. Later in the year, phase two will enable instant payments to be made throughout the country.

Through combining instant payments with API technology, Deutsche Bank aims to offer new interactive opportunities for its clients. Currently, the bank supports instant payments in nine locations around the world.

In addition, National ITMX Ltd, a national payments service provider in Thailand, operates PromptPay.

Earlier this year, the German bank was in the headlines after launching a digital FX platform in Sri Lanka. The roll-out marked Deutsche Bank’s first step in introducing a suite of FX solutions for corporate clients in Sri Lanka.


Keywords: Deutsche Bank, PromptPay, instant payments, Thailand, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Thailand
