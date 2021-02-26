|
Deutsche Bank is now accepting ecommerce payments in online trading

Friday 26 February 2021 14:26 CET | News

The Germany-based financial group Deutsche Bank has announced it will be accepting payments in online trading.

The bank issues credit and checking cards that customers can use to pay online. These payments can end up in the seller’s Deutsche Bank account. However, the moment of purchase, when an ecommerce retailer accepts a payment, has been a blind spot in payment transactions for the bank up to now. German credit institutions have normally left this task to specialised technology companies and traditional payment companies.

The news comes a couple of weeks after the bank announced it will also be developing its own prototype for a cryptocurrency custody platform that will target institutions. The platform will also assist crypto holders to manage both their digital assets and fiat holdings as well as allow the later addition of value-added services either by the bank or by third-party providers.


More: Link


