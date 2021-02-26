Deutsche Bank is now accepting ecommerce payments in online trading

The bank issues credit and checking cards that customers can use to pay online. These payments can end up in the seller’s Deutsche Bank account. However, the moment of purchase, when an ecommerce retailer accepts a payment, has been a blind spot in payment transactions for the bank up to now. German credit institutions have normally left this task to specialised technology companies and traditional payment companies.
The news comes a couple of weeks after the bank announced it will also be developing its own prototype for a cryptocurrency custody platform that will target institutions. The platform will also assist crypto holders to manage both their digital assets and fiat holdings as well as allow the later addition of value-added services either by the bank or by third-party providers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions