News

Deutsche Bank, Fiserv to provide payment acceptance and banking solutions to SMEs

Monday 21 June 2021 14:25 CET | News

Deutsche Bank and Fiserv have announced a joint venture to create a provider of payment acceptance and banking solutions for SMEs in the German market.

The joint venture expects to serve several thousand clients from the start. Deutsche Bank, together with their Postbank and Fyrst brands, has around 800,000 SMEs who will benefit from the new solutions going forward. The joint venture will also offer services to non-Deutsche Bank-clients and is expected to employ a low triple-digit workforce. 

Deutsche Bank offers a wide range of financial services from payment transactions, lending, investment consultancy and asset management to a focused capital market business. It provides services to private clients, medium-sized enterprises, corporations, the public sector and institutional investors. 

Fiserv is a payments and fintech company, operating in account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; ecommerce; merchant acquiring and processing.


