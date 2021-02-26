|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Deutsche Bank and Mastercard expand B2B payments partnership

Friday 26 February 2021 14:42 CET | News

Deutsche Bank and Mastercard have announced that they will jointly develop innovations in digital payment transactions for corporate customers.

 

This partnership enables companies to find new customer groups for products and services, develop digital business models and expand sales channels at home and abroad. This involves digital marketplaces where companies that need efficient digital payment transactions can sell their products directly to consumers.

According to E-Commerce Magazin, Deutsche Bank and Mastercard are making use of the current market developments and the shift to digital international payments due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aim of the partnership is to create new solutions for the complex issues of payment transactions, such as the processing of payments at home and abroad and additional services such as cash flow forecasts or fraud management services.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Mastercard, Deutsche Bank, partnership, digital payments, fraud management, B2B payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like