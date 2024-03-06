Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Deutsche Bahn partners with Tink

Wednesday 6 March 2024 13:59 CET | News

Germany-based railway company Deutsche Bahn has announced its partnership with Tink in order to offer customers optimised direct debit setups. 

Following this announcement, Deutsche Bahn is expected to enable customers to use its modern mobility-sharing systems, run by the company’s subsidiary DB Connect. This process will take place in order to securely and quickly connect their bank accounts with an easier account onboarding process. At the same time, the procedure will include using Tink’s Account Check for ‘Flinkster’, a Germany-based car-sharing network, and the `Call a Bike` program, a bike-sharing system in the region.

Throughout this partnership, the companies will focus on optimising the manner in which individuals and customers cut their carbon emissions, as well as travel in a more sustainable way. 

 

Germany-based railway company Deutsche Bahn has announced its partnership with Tink in order to offer customers optimised direct debit setups.

More information on the partnership

Tink’s Account Check solution was developed in order to instantly verify account details by leveraging real-time data straight from a client’s bank account, working with explicit consent. By verifying account details, the product is expected to reduce the risk of fraud since the information is coming directly from the customer’s bank. In addition, this process makes the set-up procedure instant, easy, and safe. 

Account Check is also set to improve direct debit setups, as well as increasing conversion, and ensuring the correct account will be charged every time a bike or a car is used. By removing the overall requirement for manual entry in setting up direct debits, the solution will minimise user error and significantly streamline the customer experience. By leveraging instant and frictionless verification, Tink’s product is set to improve efficiency and enable payments to be taken securely, fast, and accurately. 

With the implementation of Account Check, only valid direct debit mandates have been generated by the company, as fraudulent direct debit mandates are prevented by validating the data in a direct and secure manner, with the client’s bank. This process is expected to underline the firm’s commitment to improved security standards, and it is set to enable it to deliver the integrity and safety of its services. 

The process of account verification can be completed in an easy and fast way, and it is expected to reduce failed payments, and optimise the overall protection against fraud, while also accelerating efficiency and adding value for both businesses and clients. 



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Deutsche Bahn, Tink
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Deutsche Bahn

|

Tink

|
Discover all the Company news on Deutsche Bahn and other articles related to Deutsche Bahn in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like