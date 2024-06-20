Dejavoo's global reach expands via Z-Credit acquisition

By acquiring Z-Credit and Z2C, Dejavoo intends to advance its commitment to growth, expansion, and the provision of enhanced payment solutions to its clients. Z-Credit and Z2C are providers of payment gateway software and hardware development and distribution for the region. In addition, representatives from Dejavoo underlined that the acquisition of Z-Credit, which serves the Israeli ecommerce and POS market, is set to further improve their company’s ability to deliver resellers and merchants new and advanced payment devices, transaction processing, service, and support. Through this, Dejavoo aims to work towards solidifying its position in the Israeli market.
