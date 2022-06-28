CWallet and Microsoft Qatar offer fintech services through Azure

This partnership was formalised in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by CWallet and Microsoft Qatar and will lead to the migration of CWallet’s entire technology stack to Microsoft Azure. This migration will offer users the security, scalability, and end-user experience that they expect from CWallet and Microsoft.
By teaming with Microsoft and migrating its technology stack to Azure, CWallet can ensure that its organisation runs on a trusted cloud platform in Qatar. Azure also allows it to build, deploy, and manage apps without buying or maintaining the underlying infrastructure. This partnership will enable it to deliver end-user experience to its B2B and B2C customers.
Under the new agreement, CWallet will leverage a number of Microsoft products and services including, but not limited to, Azure Machine Learning, Cosmos DB, Power BI, Kubernetes, Application Insights, and other Azure security services to help drive business value and accelerate innovation for CWallet, CPay, CShop, and any future ventures.
This news comes ahead of the launch of the Microsoft Cloud Datacenter Region in Qatar, which will deliver a set of enterprise-grade cloud services for developers and businesses of all sizes to create new customer experiences, transform their business and operations, and accelerate the pace of innovation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions