|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Curo Fund Services goes live with SmartStream's Post Trade Processing solution

Wednesday 2 December 2020 15:12 CET | News

Financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider SmartStream Technologies has announced that Curo Fund Services has gone live with SmartStream TLM Aurora Trade Process Control.

The South Africa-based company chose the solution for its ability of consolidating infrastructures across asset classes and business lines, ensuring all trade processing, proactive executions management, through to settlement, are based on verified data - enhancing cost efficiencies and regulatory compliance, according to the official press release.

Curo Fund Services required a solution to further control and provide visibility of its trade processing requirements and to replace multiple silos for a structured end-to-end solution. SmartStream’s TLM Aurora Trade Process Control will support the entire transaction lifecycle from the point of deal capture through to allocation, confirmation, and settlement. The product will assist in lowering operational risk and cost, as well as managing market volatility and meeting buy-side regulatory requirements. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Curo Fund Services, SmartStream, Post Trade Processing, South Africa, financial, transaction lifecycle management, TLM, Aurora Trade Process Control
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like