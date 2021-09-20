|
News

CUBE launches RegAssure

Monday 20 September 2021 13:33 CET | News

CUBE has launched RegAssure, a product that provides automated regulatory intelligence to small and medium sized (SMEs) financial institutions. 

RegAssure has been developed to provide instant access to regulatory information that enables those working in compliance to get the job done, in less time than it would normally take. The product offers an automated alternative, harnessing artificial intelligence to understand an organisation’s business profile and deliver the regulatory intelligence that matters.

According to the official press release, RegAssure is designed to evolve with companies and is underpinned by a simple user interface, enabling growing financial institutions to begin using and benefitting from new capabilities without the impediment of business or technical complications.


Keywords: product launch, regtech, compliance, SMEs, financial institutions, artificial intelligence
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
