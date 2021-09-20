CUBE launches RegAssure

RegAssure has been developed to provide instant access to regulatory information that enables those working in compliance to get the job done, in less time than it would normally take. The product offers an automated alternative, harnessing artificial intelligence to understand an organisation’s business profile and deliver the regulatory intelligence that matters.
According to the official press release, RegAssure is designed to evolve with companies and is underpinned by a simple user interface, enabling growing financial institutions to begin using and benefitting from new capabilities without the impediment of business or technical complications.
