News

Crown Agents Bank join forces with Paycode to better serve African unbanked

Wednesday 15 July 2020 10:51 CET | News

Crown Agents Bank has announced that it is collaborating with Paycode of South Africa. 

Crown Agents Bank will avail its African FX and payment network to advance Paycode’s product offering and support financial inclusion in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Their clients include international businesses with large payment flows across developing markets such as banks, non-bank financial institutions, governments and international development organisations.


