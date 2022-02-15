|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

CrossLend joins the Federal Association of Alternative Investments (BAI)

Tuesday 15 February 2022 15:46 CET | News

Germany-based fintech for technology-driven end-to-end solutions for credit transactions CrossLend has become a member of the Federal Association of Alternative Investments (BAI). 

The BAI aims to improve the legal and regulatory framework for product and service providers and institutional investors in the field of alternative investments. According to a CrossLend representative, as a technology and transaction partner of the banking industry, CrossLend plans to enable the free flow of capital in Europe for both investors and lenders and close the gap between the real economy and the capital markets.

The BAI believes that access to better-diversified investments in alternative investments is a sustainable means of securing long-term retirement provision and can serve to steer capital into the real economy. By joining the BAI, CrossLend would like to expand its partner network and bring its industry experience to the initiatives of the association.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, investment, transactions , banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like