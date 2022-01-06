Credit startup Petal raises USD 140 mln

Other investors were Valar Ventures (which led its Series C), CUNA Mutual, Encore Bank, Volery Capital Partners, Gopher Asset Management, RiverPark Ventures, Afore Capital, Gaingels and a number of other new and existing investors.
Founded in 2016, Petal offers two Visa credit card products aimed at underserved consumers with little to no credit history. The startup says its goal is to help people build credit. It offers that credit based on cash flow rather than credit scores.
Its latest raise follows a year in which Petal has tripled its user base and more than quadrupled its revenue, from USD 11 million to nearly USD 50 million. Today, there are nearly 300,000 Petal cardholders.
Petal operated under stealth until launching its first product, and announcing its first funding, in September 2017. The company says its technology analyses banking history — assessing creditworthiness by taking into account a person’s income, spending and savings to help people qualify even if they’ve never used credit before.
Petal’s CashScore became a product of its own in 2021 as the company announced the launch of its first B2B enterprise service, Prism Data.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions