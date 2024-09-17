Subscribe
Crate & Barrel chooses Adyen to streamline payments

Tuesday 17 September 2024 09:57 CET | News

US-based home goods retailer Crate & Barrel has selected fintech Adyen to streamline its in-store and online payments in the US and Canada.

 

Adyen has been selected as Crate & Barrel’s payment processing partner for its online and 110 physical retail stores across the US and Canada not only for the Crate & Barrel brand, but also for the CB2 brand. The retailer aims to undergo a technology transformation by bringing together the in-store and online experience to elevate its omnichannel retail strategy. Using Adyen's unified commerce solution, Crate & Barrel Holdings has access to unlock shopper insights and the customer journey, streamline operations, and support a digital advancement in the home furnishing space.

Crate & Barrel partners with Adyen

Bridging online and in-store shopping

According to Adyen's Retail Report 2024, 43% of consumers choose one channel to shop with and then complete their purchase via another shopping channel. For example, retailers like Crate & Barrel may see prospective shoppers research a piece of furniture online, then visit a showroom to experience it in-person and pay directly in store. However, 75% of retailers don't enable customers to easily shop across channels, with 22% maintaining online sales channels and physical stores as separate entities.

Crate & Barrel Holdings was looking for a financial technology partner that could help the company implement connected customer experiences across all channels. This is especially important, as the furnishing company sees nearly an equal split between transactions completed in-person and through ecommerce.

Using Adyen’s unified commerce for omnichannel innovation

With Adyen's unified commerce solution, uniquely designed for enterprises, Crate & Barrel Holdings can now consolidate all payment channels and transactions in one system. This unified view of data enables actionable insights into customer behaviours, overcoming the limitations of previously siloed information. By using Adyen's advanced technology and unified commerce capabilities, the Crate & Barrel and CB2 brands can drive innovation and adapt to serving customer habits both online and in-store.

Officials from Adyen said Crate & Barrel Holdings' dedication to furnishing homes with purpose aligns with their core philosophy at Adyen, where they lead with their customers' needs at the forefront of everything they do. Their integrated platform provides the flexibility to create cross-channel payment journeys that customers expect, fosters deeper engagement through loyalty programmes, and connects data from all channels for more informed, data-driven decisions. They look forward to supporting Crate & Barrel Holding's transformation through their fintech platform.


Source: Link


Keywords: ecommerce, online payments, fintech, omnichannel, unified commerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Adyen, Crate and Barrel
Countries: Canada, United States
Adyen

Crate and Barrel

