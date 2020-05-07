Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Costa Rica to introduce QR and EMV transit ticketing system

Friday 8 May 2020 15:31 CET | News

Costa Rica has announced plans to implement a national transit ticketing system that supports both QR and EMV as payment options.

According to NFCW.com, the initiative, called Payment System for Paid Public Transport of Persons (SPETP) will allow user access to all public transport services through electronic payment, towards increasing the efficiency of fare collection. Moreover, the programme will employ a central collection system to receive information on all transportation payment transactions, calculate the correct fares and distribute revenues to the relevant service provider.

Some of the expected advantages include better security conditions without cash on board, and integration of rates and savings on trips. Furthermore, the SPETP is likely to be gradually implemented, beginning with train services in 2021, including the following key events:

  • February 2021: Pilot launch on train services, with 20 collectors who will accept payments with debit, credit and prepaid cards.

  • July 2021: Rollout to all train services, with collectors who will accept payments with debit, credit and prepaid cards.

  • September 2021: Bus services ‘of the operating companies that sign new concession contracts’ will begin to be added.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Costa Rica, QR, EMV, transit ticketing system, SPETP, Payment System for Paid Public Transport of Persons
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Costa Rica
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like