Contis joins forces with Mastercard as principal issuing member in Europe

Through this partnership, Contis delivers an end-to-end Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform including direct access to both of the global payments networks, accepted by millions of merchants worldwide.
Throughout 2020, Contis delivered against key milestones in its planned expansion, including securing full Brexit readiness by moving its entire EEA client-base to its European entity and migrating a million customers to new cloud-native data centres in London and Amsterdam. Contis has also added key functionality to the platform including open banking, international currency conversion, cardless cash delivery and request to pay capabilities which, when linked to its UK and SEPA payment accounts, delivers end-to-end BaaS solution. With Mastercard’s spresence across the EEA and collaborative approach to fintech, Contis will further embed itself into Europe’s financial infrastructure.
This new partnership will enable Contis to bring choice to the market and supplement the range of products and services offered in key commercial verticals including banking, fintech, insurance and corporate remittance.
Mastercard is the partner of choice for new and existing fintechs across Europe, enabling them to scale at speed. Mastercard’s fintech platform – Mastercard Accelerate – gives start-ups and emerging brands support and assistance for every stage of their growth and transformation, from market entry to global expansion. Mastercard Accelerate is comprised of four main programmes: Fintech Express, Start Path, Engage and Developers.
Platform integration work is starting immediately, with expected go-live on the Mastercard network by Q2 2021.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions