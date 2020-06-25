Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Connect Ventures announces USD 80 mln fund for 'product-led' seed-stage founders

Thursday 25 June 2020 14:25 CET | News

UK-based seed-stage VC Connect Ventures has announced a new USD 80 million fund to continue investing in ‘product-led’ founders.

Backing the new fund is a combination of existing and new LPs including Top Tier Capital Partners, Isomer Capital, the UK taxpayer’s British Patient Capital, De Agostini, Big Society Capital, Draper Esprit, and Korelya Capital. 

Launched in 2012, Connect Ventures is pan-European and invests in B2B and consumer software categories including SaaS, fintech, digital health, and ‘future of work’. The firm has backed over 50 startups to date, focusing on product-led companies such as Citymapper, Typeform, Curve, and TrueLayer. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Connect Ventures, funding, seed-stage, product-led, Top Tier Capital Partners, Isomer Capital, British Patient Capital, De Agostini, Big Society Capital, Draper Esprit, Korelya Capital, B2B software, consumer software, SaaS, fintech, future of work, digital health, Citymapper, Typeform, Curve, TrueLayer
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like