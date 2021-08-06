Computop certified according to ISO-27001

In terms of data security, the ISO 27001 certification goes beyond the PCI-DSS certificate that is required for processing credit cards. The ISO 27001 certificate is an internationally recognised information security management system. Based on the 114 standards of the certificate, a number of measures have been implemented that strengthen data security in Computop. In addition, regular audits ensure that the system is constantly improved ensuring that the requirements of ISO 27001 are permanently met.
Computop offers its customers around local omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The internally developed Computop Paygate payment platform enables integrated payment processes for ecommerce, at POS and on mobile devices.
