collectAI becomes exclusive partner of OTTO Payment development company

Germany-based payment solution provider collectAI has announced cooperating with the payment development company of the ecommerce company Otto Group (PEG).
collectAI is thereby taking over the payment communication for the OTTO marketplace and for other group companies of the Otto Group. The partnership will be gradually expanded until 2026 and includes all payments for purchases made by customers via the marketplace and the PEG's transactional payment communication with marketplace partners.
Both companies are connected to each other via an API interface. The communication strategy will include the entire payment process, from the reminder to pay the bill to handing over open cases to debt collection, in an effort to facilitate the payment process. Artificial intelligence controls the time and channel of customer contact.
