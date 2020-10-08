|
Clearbanc to invest GBP 500 mln intro British SMEs

Thursday 8 October 2020 15:15 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce platform Clearbanc has announced its plans to invest GBP 500 mln into British SMEs as part of its UK launch.

 

The alternative capital company will use its AI platform to invest in British online startups to help with future growth. Clearbanc has already invested GBP 30 mln in British startups during its beta stage, and more than USD 1 bln into over 3,000 startups globally. 

Clearbanc’s offering gives UK startups an alternative to venture capital in the form of non-dilutive revenue-share agreements. Users connect their revenue and marketing accounts with the platform’s APIs which shows founders their investment offers. 

Offers can range between GBP 10,000 and GBP 10 mln with a 6 to 12% flat fee. Clearbanc claims the algorithm removes bias from the funding process, which it says has led to investment in eight times more female founders than traditional VC firms. 

UK startups will be able to connect to the platform to receive a free weekly valuation of their business, as well as meeting prospective investors.


Keywords: Clearbanc, Canada, UK, SMEs, AI, alternative capital, venture capital, API, expansion, ecommerce platform, Europe, Canada, North America
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
