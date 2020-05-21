Central Bank of Spain grants PSD2 license to RevoluPAY

RevoluGROUP became the first Canadian company to be granted the banking license via the company’s Barcelona based wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L.
Under the auspices of EU Directive 2015/2366, RevoluPAY is licensed by means of the said EU Banking Directive, administered by the European Commission as a payment service provider throughout the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA).
Beyond the borders of the 27 EU member countries, through bilateral banking agreements or analogous licensing, RevoluPAY will now pursue the rapid penetration of the North and South American Markets, Asia and, subsequently, the rest of the world.
The PSD2 directive's aim is to augment banking competition and engender participation in the payments industry from nonconventional banks, and to provide for a level playing field by harmonizing consumer protection and the rights and obligations for payment providers and users. The key objectives of the PSD2 directive are creating a more integrated payments market, making digital payments safer and more secure and protecting consumers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions